MACON, Ga. — Outdoor recreation facilities in Macon will be reopening with some safety restrictions this Monday.

According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County Public Affairs, tennis and pickleball courts, Historic Bowden Golf Course, and two of the three parks at Lake Tobesofkee will open with certain restrictions to help maintain social distancing. The release says groups of 10 or more people should not gather in a single place. The new safety plan will last from May 4 until May 31, unless changes are made in light of new information regarding the spread of COVID-19 or additional executive orders by Governor Brian Kemp.

Macon recreation centers are not reopening at this time, and staff will continue to provide online health and wellness classes on their Facebook pages.

In another public affairs release, the Macon Water Authority (MWA) reopened Javors Lucas Lake for public fishing and boating Friday.

MWA will resume its previously-announced public fishing season schedule for 2020 unless new guidance comes from Gov. Kemp. The season was suspended back in March due to difficulty maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The release says the fishing season begins May 1, temporarily ends in July, and resumes on September 5 until October 25.

MWA urges people to continue practicing social distancing in order to keep each other safe during the pandemic.

