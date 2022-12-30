Which Dawg is the 'life the of the party?' | Players discuss ahead of Peach Bowl

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for New Year's Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, serving as a semifinal for the College Football Playoff.

ATLANTA — The Bulldogs have been practicing all week before their Peach Bowl game against the Ohio State Buckeyes; 11alive decided to ask them some questions about the team two days before their big game.

Who doesn't love a team superlative? 11Alive sports reporter Maria Martin spent almost an hour with the team, asking the team who the life of the party is and who's the teammate most likely to make head coach Kirby Smart mad.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter dubbed Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett as the life of the party. Carter called Bennett "chill and laid back," adding later that he knows "how to have fun with the players." Running back Kenny McIntosh said that honor should go to himself and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

When it comes to the Dawg who makes the funniest facial expressions, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge leaned over quickly to ask Martin if votes for coaches counted and then said Kirby Smart without another hesitation. McIntosh went after Bennett saying that he's always "making some crazy faces."

And the group on the team that gets under Smart's paws the most, according to several teammates, are the defensive backs.