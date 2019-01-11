FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Football and coaching go hand-in-hand in the Campbell family. Between head coach Chad Campbell and his brother-turned-assistant coach Lee Campbell, the pair have four state championships. For the last five years, they've been working to bring another to Peach County High School.

Growing up only two years apart, Chad and Lee have a natural sibling rivalry. They went all out against each other in multiple sports.

"Growing up, it was just Chad and I. We got out in the yard, we competed -- basketball, who could throw the hardest, all that stuff," Lee said.

Sometimes their competitive natures got the best of them, especially if one brother came out on top over the other.

"We don't like to lose nothing. We'd get into fist fights if I lost to him or if he lost to me. He didn't like that. I didn't really want to fight him too much because he was a lot bigger than I was," Chad said.

For the last five years, they've brought that competitive fire to Peach County High School. Lee is the defensive coordinator and Chad is the head coach handling offense. They'll tell you their coaching styles are a little different.

"I think we both get after it, but he takes it a little... his notches are a little higher than mine," Lee said.

"Without getting into great detail, we're different, and I think that makes us so unique," Chad said.

Although Lee is the older brother, Chad is the head coach. Lee says his little brother offers no special treatment as the head man in charge.

"He's the boss and I do what I'm told to do, but we get along very well. He doesn't show any favoritism. He coaches hard and he expects us coaches to coach hard," Lee said.

The Campbell identity is embedded deep into the Trojans DNA, Chad said that's to be expected.

"I think your players tend to take on some of your coach's similarities and mentalities, so hopefully, the players are feeding off of us, too," he said.

The Trojans are 7-1 and undefeated in the region. The coaches hope the players can feed off their energy right into a fourth straight state title game appearance.

