Peach County native named the official organist for NBA All-Star 2021

Carson has been working for the NBA for over a decade and is normally the official organist for the Atlanta Hawks. He was selected for this sixth all-star game this year by the league.

The All-Star game highlighted historically black colleges and universities and Carson is a proud graduate of Fort Valley State University. This may be the sixth all-star game for sir foster but he said to be recognized by the league is always a great honor.

"The league has to choose you based on what they want to do for that year, what kind of presentation they want to put on for that year. It's an honor for the league to ask you, because basically they're looking at all 30 teams and they're saying, 'okay these are the best entertainers. These are the best hosts. These are the best DJs. These are the best whatever," Carson said. "For the league to pick you means you stand out amongst your peers and that feels good."