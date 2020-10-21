Peach County prepares for top 5 AAA matchup

The #4 Trojans travel to Cordele this week to face #2 Crisp County

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — There's big matchup to look forward to this Friday as two top-five teams in AAA faceoff. #4 Peach County will hit the road to see #2 Crisp County.

It will be a battle of heavyweights, Crisp County is coming into the matchup undefeated at 5-0 while the Trojans only have one blemish on their record at 4-1.

The Trojans have put up at least 42 points in four of five games this year, but know Crisp's defense will be much more stout than any team they've faced thus far.

Crisp's offense is nothing to sneeze at either, it's run heavy and putting up nearly 200 yards on the ground.

Peach County Head Coach Chad Campbell said getting his team hype for the game won't be an issue, but he doesn't want to allow the moment to get too big.

"I'm sure it's been circled on their calendar. It's been circled on our calendar so it's going to boil down to who wants to play football the most and who can make the least mistakes and who can keep their composure," Campbell said.