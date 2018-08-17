Last season, two teams from Central Georgia who actually played each other in the regular season were close to winning a state championship but came up just short in the finals.

Marvin James took a trip to both camps to talk about how the Warner Robins Demons and the Peach County Trojans plan to make a return trip to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

It was week two of the regular season in Fort Valley when the Warner Robins Demons defeated Peach County at the buzzer on a last second field goal, 38-35.

Both teams would continue to go undefeated until their respective championship games -- for the Demons, it was their only blemish on the season with a loss to the Rome Wolves, and for Peach, it was a controversial loss to Calhoun that head coach Chad Campbell says thay are ready to forget.

"We have to move on and we can't keep looking back at what happened in the past. New team, new year, so we're focused on each and every day trying to get better and not worried about what happened in the past," said Campbell.

In 2018, the black-and-yellow field 18 seniors and 10 returning starters on that state runner-up team. Campbell says even with all that experience, he expects more from his ball club.

"In spurts, we show that we can be a good football team, and in spurts, we show that we are not a good football team. I know it's a little early in the season, but still I think we have a long way to go and we need to learn how to practice a little better then we are practicing right now," Campbell said.

Across the county line in Warner Robins, the Demons are also trying to avoid the state runner-up blues. With 24 seniors on the roster, head coach Mike Chastain also is ready to turn over a new leaf.

Chastain said, "Last year was a special year and our guys are carrying over a lot of confidence with that, and we're glad to see that and we just hope and pray that this year turns out the same way."

The Demons dominated offensively with yards in the air and touchdowns scored, and the leader of the pack, senior quarterback Dylan Fromm, says he doesn't expect to see anything different come kickoff.

"We lost a lot, but it's not about what you lose but what you're bringing back. We have a really solid team and a lot of great players that are going to make a really big impact. Never put your head down -- there are going to be a lot of things that put you down, but as long as we glue together and stay together, we'll be fine," said Fromm.

And the road to a state championship begins for the Demons Friday night and for the Trojans next Saturday at Mercer's Five Star Stadium.

Tift County visits McConnell Talbert Stadium friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Peach County and Northside clash next Saturday in the second half of the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic at Mercer.

© 2018 WMAZ