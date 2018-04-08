High school football is about to kick off and the Perry Panthers knew they wanted to get the community involved and pumped up in a creative way before the season begins in two weeks.

The fans lined up to meet and get autographs from the Perry football team and then, they went outside to the Panther Pit to check out the brand new football field which is now turf.

The new running track and scoreboard are also part of the renovations. Tons of kids even got to run through the helmet just like the players do on Friday nights.

Head coach Kevin Smith says it was important to have this event that way the community could get involved, and the players could have a proper introduction for the 2018 season.

