Perry Junior League sends 6 teams to Dixie Youth World Series tournaments

A team from each boys age division and one girls team will represent Central Georgia in three states

PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Junior League will be well represented at the Dixie Youth World Series this year.

The PJL is sending six teams to the world series tournaments after a team in each age division on the boys side and one girls team won their respective state championships. That includes five baseball teams and one softball team.

The squads will head to the world series tournaments in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The city is proud to have such a large representation on the big stage and the community is stepping up to sponsor each team.

"The kids are ecstatic. They're going to get to miss a little bit of school so they're really excited about that. The parents are ecstatic about putting the time and effort to fundraise and get the money to go. Our community sponsors are great. We've got a lot of businesses in the local community that have reached out to sponsor our boys and our girls to send them to the world series," said league president, Christy Bridges.