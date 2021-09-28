Players from Tattnall, Southwest honored by Macon Touchdown Club

Tattnall guard Charlie Morris, Southwest defensive end Michael Darby and Southwest quarterback Travion Searcy were all recognized.

MACON, Ga. — On Monday, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its weekly honors for week seven of the high school football season. Southwest quarterback Travion Searcy was named back of the week, while the Patriots' defensive end Michael Darby was named co-lineman of the week. Meanwhile, Tattnall offensive guard and linebacker Charlie Morris was named the second co-lineman of the week.

Searcy helped lead the Patriots to a 32-10 win over Jasper County, going 15 of 21 for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also pitched in 15 carries on the ground for 118 yards and an additional score. Darby meanwhile racked up 15 tackles, three for loss, and three quarterback sacks in Southwest's win.