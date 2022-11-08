'Playing Buford, it's got to be packed': Jones County football team ready for debut as district rolls out safety measures

The move to install metal detectors at football games comes after a shooting at a December Jones basketball game.

GRAY, Ga. — Game day will look a bit different for Jones County High School football fans starting Friday night.

The school district is rolling out a new safety plan: metal detectors. As the district gets ready for game day, the team has to get ready, too.

Friday, football is back in Jones County.

"It's going to be packed. We're playing Buford. It's got to be packed," said junior Tyler Stewart.

The team is working hard. From the early morning practices, to the grueling afternoon sun.

"Be here at what, 5:30?" Stewart asked his teammates.

"You don't want to get up, but you've got to get up and get at it," said senior Kameron Spencer. "Coming out here after school, in that sun, be hot. You don't want to come out here, but you come because you want to get better and you want go out there and compete every Friday night. It takes a lot just to play football."

The Jones County Greyhounds are ready for the big game.

"We're definitely coming to compete," said senior Eddren Chester.

"See, I ain't playing this week, but I'm going to be back next week," said Stewart.

"It feels good, all that hard work we put in. While everyone was taking a break, we're out here working," Spencer said.

The school district is getting ready, too, with come safety updates. This year, football fans will notice some changes when they get in the ticket line: metal detectors. They'll also check your bag.

That includes drawstring bags, backpacks, purses and even diaper bags.

It's a bit of a change, but for the Greyhounds, it won't change much at all; because for Chester and his teammates, this is what it's all about:

"Just being out there with my brothers, and doing something I love, getting my head out of other things going on. I'm always able to have fun playing the game," Chester said.

Bibb County Schools also have metal detectors for football and basketball. They require clear bags at football games.