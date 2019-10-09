GRAY, Ga. — It's time for another Prep Talk, this time with my man Conner Griffin from Jones County High School. He is a Preseason All-State and Middle Tennessee State University commit, and we are going to see how well we can get to know him in a short span of time.

Avery: Conner, are you ready?



Conner: Yes, sir.



Avery: Alright, first question. Why don't linemen get enough love?



Conner: They don't ever get the ball. They need more recognition that they don't get, and in the newspaper, you never hear about them, so I think they need more recognition.



Avery: You wear number 70. Why do you wear that number?



Conner: My brother had it his senior year and that's just why. I've always wanted it because I always looked up to him, so it's what I wanted.



Avery: Your favorite dessert?



Conner: Peach cobbler.



Avery: Why? Actually, who makes the best peach cobbler in your life?



Conner: My grandma.



Avery: Your grandma. OK, Thanksgiving or Christmas?



Conner: Thanksgiving.



Avery: Why?



Conner: Thanksgiving Day -- you've got the stuffing, the turkey, all of it, so when you add that on to it. It's the best.





