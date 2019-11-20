FORSYTH, Ga. — We head on the road for another Prep Talk, where Avery Braxton goes one-on-one with our high school athletes to get to know them a little bit better. This week, Avery is in Forsyth with Mary Persons offensive lineman Nate Howard.

AVERY: What's it take to be playing this deep in the playoffs?

NATE: A lot of hard work and dedication. We come out to practice every day. We practice 'til it's dark, we're gonna be out there until 6:30 today, it's gonna be dark. We'll be practicing, working to get better, and be 1-0 at the end of the week.

AVERY: Thanksgiving is coming up next week, you have to build your ultimate Thanksgiving plate. What are you putting on it?

NATE: Turkey, but it can't be dry. It's got to be juicy. Mashed potatoes, collard greens, green beans, mac and cheese.

AVERY: Do you have any Thanksgiving traditions?

NATE: Me and my whole family go to my grandma's house and we play cornhole.

AVERY: Alright, we're going to pause for a second. Big man touchdowns don't happen very often, but when they do, you have to have the ultimate celebration. I need a big man celebration right now.

NATE: It would definitely be the Gronk spike.

AVERY: Boom! That's what I'm talking about. That is a big man celebration and I'm here with my man Nate Howard.

This has been a Prep Talk with Avery Braxton. We'll see you next time!

