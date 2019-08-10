PERRY, Ga. — Terra Odom of the region champion Perry Panthers softball joins 13WMAZ for another Prep Talk. We're going to ask her some rapid fire questions and get to know her really fast.

Avery: Terra, are you ready?



Terra: I'm ready, yes.



Avery: Alright, first question. When you guys got that last out can you describe your emotions for me?



Terra: I was just built up emotions. Like very excited, almost overwhelmed. Just unexpected too.



Avery: You've got $1 million in your bank account suddenly. What do you spend the money on?



Terra: I'd probably save it to be honest. Use it later down the road.



Avery: Do you have a nickname?



Terra: T.O.



Avery: How did you grab that nickname?



Terra: Just Terra Odom. T.O. It fits together short and simple.



Avery: Who uses your nickname the most, your friends or your family?



Terra: Friends, and even Coach Davis does too.



Avery: Who's the funniest person on the softball team?

Terra: Allirae Dykes. She's so funny. She keeps us going, always has us hyped and everything.



Avery: If you had one food that you've never eaten, but really want to try, what would it be?

Terra: Probably some Korean food. I don't know the name of it, but never had it.

Avery: Well, we've come to the end. Another Prep Talk. Terra Odom region champion. Avery Braxton. We'll see you guys next time.

