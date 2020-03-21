MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered a lot of people indoors as they practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

As the days inside cause people to grow a little stir crazy, some have gotten creative with ways to stay entertained online.

Professional athletes are no different.

The NBA season was postponed for a minimum of 30 days and many NBA stars are stuck at home away from the court.

That hasn't stopped them from practicing their craft.

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young posted a video on his Twitter account of a mock three-point contest in his home, where he shot balled-up pairs of socks into a basket.

Young issued the #InHouseChallenge asking others to post their own videos of them staying active and being creative with sports in their homes.

Since then, other stars have posted videos of themselves doing quirky, yet athletic challenges.

Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic posted a video that appeared on the team's twitter page of him juggling a roll of toilet paper like a soccer ball.

Stephen Curry is also getting in on the fun. An avid golfer, Curry posted a trick shot video of him hitting a ball into a cup off his front door via a golf club.

He then challenged pro tennis player Mardy Fish. Fish upped the ante by posting his own trick shot video in what appears to be his backyard. He hits a golf ball off a backboard onto a miniature green and into the cup.

At 13WMAZ, we want to offer up our own challenge.

Send your creative sports videos to us by tagging Avery Braxton (@brax_avery) or Marvin James (@sportsguymarv) on Twitter, sending it via Facebook or to the WMAZ newsroom by email at news@wmaz.com.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'We don't want our residents to get sick': City of Warner Robins declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Robins Air Force Base announces first confirmed case of COVID-19, declares public health emergency

'Whatever it takes to see my mom': Family visits relative in Fort Valley nursing home through a window

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.