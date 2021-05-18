Ragins, Wachtel earn high point champion titles at state track meets

Both runners have set state records this season

FORSYTH, Ga. — Central Georgia was well represented at the GHSA State Track and Field meets over the weekend. Two performers especially stood out, high point champions Zion Ragins and Justin Wachtel.

Ragins is a phenom freshman out of Jones County High. He placed first in the 100 meter dash with a 10.67s time and the 200 meter dash with a 21.59s time. He took home honors as the high point total champion. Earlier this year he set a freshman state record with a 10.37s 100 meter run.

After the state meet on Saturday he came back to Jones County and scored a touchdown in the football team's spring game. It was a busy evening to say the least for Ragins, who is never afraid of the upperclassmen competition.

"It was like, 'I've got to beat them, I've got to beat them' because if I do beat them, it will set an example as a freshman and encourage the other freshman," Ragins said.

On the north side of Central Georgia runs Justin Wachtel of Mary Persons High School. Wachtel took home first place finishes in the 800 meter with a time of 1:53.57 and the 3200 meter with a new state record 9:06.49. He also was named a high point total champion.

This wasn't Wachtel's first set of gold medals this year. He also won the GHSA AAA cross country championship back in November. He described the year he's had on the track and the course.

"I couldn't really ask for anything more as a senior like to just to cap everything off cause it's been four years leading up to it now," he said. "But it's been really cool, a lot of wins and stuff. It's cool to represent Mary Persons and winning a lot of races is always fun."

Congratulations to all of Central Georgia's state qualifiers, top 10 placements and individual champions.