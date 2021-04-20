Renovations at Thompson Stadium in Macon to be completed by August

The stadium will have new turf, additional parking spots, and a new ticket booth this fall.

MACON, Georgia — The home of Northeast High School's football Raiders is getting improvements for the upcoming season.

East Macon's Thompson Stadium will have a new look this fall, thanks to over a $1 million worth of renovations.

Work is now underway for phase one.

The renovations will include new turf, additional parking spaces, and a new ticket booth .

Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester and Northeast High School student Zion Odoms say they are excited about the improvements and what they mean to the students and fans.

"Our students take pride in what we're doing," Hester said. "They take pride in what the adults are doing for them in the community. When you walk out on a nice field and it's popping like it's going to be doing this fall with big crowds in the stands, it's a sense of knowing that the people care."

"I just feel as if it's about to time that we got something good over here on the east side," Odoms said. "Yeah, it'll bring more fans, but we're going to play hard regardless. New field, no field, we're going to come to play every night."