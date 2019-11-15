LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Ric Flair, The Nature Boy, is fired up for Saturday's showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers.

He posted a video on social media expressing his excitement prior to heading to Auburn. He is seen in his Bulldog red Ford F150 pickup truck.

"Charles Barkley, I'm coming your way," he shouted.

Former NBA legend Charles Barkley played basketball for the Tigers in the early 80s. He called it "the biggest game of the year," and that's a fairly accurate statement.

Georgia must win on Saturday in "Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry" in order for the Bulldogs to clinch their third consecutive SEC East title. It would also solidify its position in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Flair, known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, has always been an outspoken fan of Georgia sports. He's oftentimes seen at Falcons games and recently hammered in the "Golden Spike" at an Atlanta United match.

The video, as of Friday afternoon, has been watched nearly 28,000 times.

"Georgia - Auburn ... tomorrow ... Whoooooooooooo."

