Brooks brings a fun to the game that energizes the Macon Bacon and Luther Williams Field

MACON, Ga. — One slogan often heard at Luther Williams Field is, "Start the sizzle." One player really embodies that, both with his sizzling play at the plate and with his energy in the dugout. Robert Brooks comes to Macon from Columbus State University.

Brooks is often heard making a funny jokes at practice or dancing and hyping up his teammates in the dugout during games. Players in the Macon Bacon organization love Robert Brooks.

He's always there to pick you up when you're down. Always has a positive spirit," said pitcher Andrei Stoyanow.

"He's a goofy, talkative kid," said Tyler Williams, an outfielder.

The catcher plays with an infectious energy, full of fun. A smile is practically permanent on his face.

"I just like to have fun any day that you get to play baseball is a great day, especially in times like this. You can't take any game for granted. We're just out here having fun win or lose, it's definitely fun to play some baseball when we're some of the only guys in the country who get to do this," Brooks said.

His personality permeates to his teammates and brings them up.

"All of us have been on off for such a long time, it's good to just have that fun energy back in the ballpark and on the field and I think he's a guy who kind of brings that out in everyone," pitcher Cal Beardsley said.

Brooks play at the plate has been dynamic as his personality. He's batting .500 with 9 RBI and 3 home runs, two of which came in back-to-back home games. He'll never dwells on his past at-bats.

"I try not to focus on it too much. Again, I try to do whatever I can to help my team. If that's in the bullpen or behind the plate or at bat, I try. Once I get a chance at the plate I try to go one-for-one, every at-bat," Brooks said.

Brooks embodies what it means to play summer baseball, having fun and hitting dingers.

