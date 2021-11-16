Ryan Crawford out as Houston County head football coach after five seasons

Crawford will not return to coach the Bears, the program announced via social media on Monday.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — With a 19-10 loss to Evans on Saturday in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs, the offseason has begun for the Houston County Bears. The first order of business will be finding their next head coach.

On Monday, the program announced on social media that the school has parted ways with head coach Ryan Crawford after five seasons. Crawford issued a message, thanking his staff, players and community for their support over the years. According to MaxPreps, Crawford leaves the Houston County program with an overall record of 20-37.

As of Monday night, there is no update on who will replace Crawford as the Bears' next head coach.