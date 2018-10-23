ATLANTA (AP) - Ryan completed his final 18 passes and finished 31 of 39 for 379 yards , sending the Giants (1-6) to their fourth straight loss. Giorgio Tavecchio, filling in for injured Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant, sealed the victory for Atlanta (3-4) with the longest field goal of his career from 56 yards.

Facing one of the NFL's worst defenses, New York botched its best scoring chance by going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the third quarter. To the surprise of no one who has seen the Giants stumble through the season, Eli Manning's pass for tight end Scott Simonson fell harmlessly to the turf.

Manning was sacked four times but still managed to complete 27 of 38 for 399 yards. Odell Beckham hauled in eight passes for 143 yards, his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and Sterling Shepard finished with 167 yards on five receptions.

