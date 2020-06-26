Sarah Schermerhorn is a pro sand volleyball player from Greensboro. This summer, she's coaching at Beach South Volleyball's clinic.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Beach South Volleyball hosted a clinic for juniors and adults on Friday with a special guest in attendance.

AVP Rookie of the Year Sarah Schermerhorn came home to help train girls. She's from Greensboro. She went to Southwest Guilford. Then, she went on to play volleyball at Elon. After that, she turned pro.

Now, Schermerhorn lives in Florida. She said normally she's traveling at this time of year for sand volleyball, but in the summer of 2020, she had time to come give back.

"I love it," Schermerhorn said. "I think it's really great. It's nice to have a presence. I grew up here, lived here for 27 years. It's really nice to have that presence and feel like that place is home. I know my mom moved around a lot. Sometimes you miss a little bit of that. I am grateful to have grown up in this area. Scott's built this awesome club that I get to come back to, even though I'm not training the girls regularly, it's nice to have a presence."

There were two sessions. Juniors practiced from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. and adults practiced from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.