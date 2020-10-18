Seager homers again, Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back-to-back homers in the first, Walker Buehler threw six scoreless innings and the Dodgers forced a Game 7 in the National League Championship Series with a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles avoided elimination for the second time in less than 24 hours. Seager also homered twice in their 7-3 win in Game 5. The Dodgers will try Sunday to get to their third World Series in four years. Atlanta hasn't been to a World Series since 1999. Max Fried took his first loss all year, though he didn't allow another run after LA's three-run first.