A bold sea-lection! Georgia Aquarium sea lion picks massive upset in college football opener

This cute California sea lion is forecasting a massive upset for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Sea lions are known for their playful behavior, agility in the water and their lovable appearance, but not necessarily their precarious football predictions.

But when you combine all of those into one, you get the most adorable football prediction of all time. Diego, a California Sea Lion at the Georgia Aquarium, predicted a massive upset in the world of college football to take place at this year's 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta between Georgia Tech and Clemson.

Yellowjacket fans surely hope that Diego's football prediction abilities have as much prowess as his water skills, or else they might be out of luck. Georgia Tech is currently a 21-point underdog against Clemson, according to Bovada.

The season opener for the Yellowjackets and Tigers will take place on Monday, Sept. 5, at Mercedes Benz-Stadium at 8 p.m. on ESPN.