SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference, including the Florida Gators, will only play league games in 2020, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths.
The SEC's university presidents agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminated all non-conference opponents and is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.
The SEC championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will be pushed back to Dec. 19.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 will also play only conference games.
The ACC announced plans for an 11-game schedule with one non-conference game.
