SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26

The SEC's university presidents agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminated all nonconference opponents and is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.
Credit: GETTY IMAGES
SEC football teams will play a 10 game conference only schedule beginning on Sept. 26th.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference, including the Florida Gators, will only play league games in 2020, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths.

The SEC's university presidents agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminated all non-conference opponents and is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

The SEC championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will be pushed back to Dec. 19. 

The Big Ten and Pac-12 will also play only conference games. 

The ACC announced plans for an 11-game schedule with one non-conference game.

