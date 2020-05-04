MACON, Ga. — College-level spring athletes have something to smile about after the NCAA ruled they would grant another year of eligibility after sports were canceled due to the coronavirus. For a few Central Georgia athletes, that means the world.

College baseball was on fire in Central Georgia early this spring. Both the Mercer Bears and Georgia College Bobcats jumped out to sensational records through the first leg of the season and seemed poised to challenge for championships.

Mercer was 13-3 and had only dropped losses to top programs West Virginia of the Big 12 and #11 Florida State of the ACC. Georgia College was 13-2 and ranked eighth among DII programs by the NCAA.

"You could tell from the moment you stepped foot on campus in the fall that this team was special," said senior Bobcat pitcher Kyle King. "I mean just the amount of team chemistry we had, the amount of trust we had with our teammates, our coaches. The camaraderie was just incredible."

As quickly as the spark began, it fizzled out as the NCAA canceled spring sports in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of senior athletes like Houston County native and Mercer pitcher Tanner Hall were left wondering, what's next?

"It took me a minute to realize what was going on, but then once it hit me it was kind of heartbreaking, because the question looms, 'Is this the last time I'll play baseball for sure being a senior?'" Hall said.

For several weeks, it was left up in the air whether sports would return or whether they were done for good. Many advocated for seniors to get their last year back the same way a medical redshirt would operate.

Then came a glimmer of hope. The NCAA announced senior spring athletes would have the option to return for another year of eligibility. It may seem like an easy answer, but players like King say there's a lot to consider.

"Obviously financial plays a part of it. 'Do I want to pay another year of rent, do I want to do all of this?' But then at the end of the day, I was telling one of my senior friends actually, it comes down to how much do you love the game of baseball," King said.

Many spring sports don't offer full-ride scholarships like basketball or football, leaving many athletes to pay out of pocket for things like room and board. King was already operating on two redshirts and was a fifth year senior. He said on top of financial costs there was also just the general toll it takes on the body and mind to be a college-level athlete.

For Hall, who pitched 37 strikeouts in five appearances and was 3-1 on the year, the situation epitomized what it means to face adversity as an athlete.

"I feel like this is a gut check for sports in general, you know? This is not a failure technically, but you kind of got knocked down a little bit, just for me for awhile it was like 'how am I going to get back up?'" Hall said.

Both King and Hall will return to their respective teams and continue their education with master's degrees. For Hall, who played at Houston County High School, it's another chance to play in front of the town that raised him.

"It's a huge opportunity for sure. I grew up around Mercer, knowing about Mercer, going to see Mercer baseball games. I live right off 75, Mercer is right off 75. It's a quick drive to my parents. It's definitely been a blessing to play this close to home for sure," Hall said.

King is pursuing his master's degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management while Hall is getting his in Secondary Education. He hinted that coaching could be in his future.

