Mercer University's Shannon Titus reaches 1,000 point mark

Titus is now 25th all-time in Mercer scoring with 1,015 points

MACON, Ga. — Saturday's Mercer women's basketball game resulted in a major accomplishment for Shannon Titus.

She joined the 1,000 points club as a Bear.

Titus is a senior out of Johns Creek, Georgia who's had a big impact for the Bears over her career. In Saturday's game she scored 23 points to go along with nine rebounds on the way to that 1,000 point mark.

She's now 25th all-time in Mercer's scoring ranks with 1,015 career points and, to go with her scoring, she may be the best defender Mercer's ever had.

She is the reigning Socon Defensive Player of the Year, ranks third at Mercer in blocks, and ninth in steals. She's the only player in Mercer history to be top 10 on both lists.

“I think it's a great accomplishment, but I think it was a good job from my teammates getting me open, giving me the confidence to knock down those shots. I just try to play my game, try to attack,” Titus said.