Star Stockbridge recruit Shelton Lewis to make college football commitment next week

Shelton Lewis will announce his college choice on Monday morning, Aug. 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story is from top Georgia recruit Caleb Downs' commitment ceremony last month, when he chose Alabama. 11Alive will update this story on Monday to stream Shelton Lewis' commitment ceremony in the video player above as well as on our YouTube channel and 11Alive+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV .)

Story below

In the past few years, the Stockbridge Tigers have been one of the most consistent football teams in metro Atlanta. They also consistently produce college talent.

The latest is rising senior Shelton Lewis, rated a 3-star defensive back by rivals.com.

Lewis, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds, will announce his college choice Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Lewis has 25 offers, including Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson and North Carolina. He had reportedly been previously committed to Pittsburgh, but decommitted.

According to Rivals, Lewis is likeliest to trade his current Tigers for another, with Clemson the favorite to land him.