MACON, Ga. — Sunday would have been the final day of the Masters Tournament in Augusta. It was a highly-anticipated event since last year's blast from the past performance from Tiger Woods. Since the coronavirus postponed the tournament, Central Georgia's own golf prodigy Camden Guyton has been working on his game from home.

Since Guyton competed in the 2019 U.S. Kids Golf Tournament in July last year, it's been a whole lot of success. Once the fall season began, he started racking up wins. In five tournaments, he had five first place finishes.

That earned him a spot in 2020's championship competition set for the end of July. The 6-year-old was very proud of his accomplishment.

"I was really happy," Camden said.

Since then, he's been training hard, namely on his stance and back swing, but with social distancing, he's had to say goodbye to the course and break the clubs out in the house.

"Sometimes I take out all my clubs when my brother's asleep, because that's the best time to do it," Camden said. "The type of balls I hit are foam. ... I like it better than being outside."

So far damage to the house has been minimal.

"I broke a little bit. I broke a blind and I broke a little bit," Camden said.

His dad, Corey Guyton, also set up a net and simulator to practice on in the backyard to give Camden a feel for being out on the course.

"The simulator is kind of to keep him engaged in the game. It gives data back, but it's more so for the fun at this age just to have a golf course that you can play on virtually or electronically," Guyton said.

The pair were disappointed not to be watching the Masters Tournament this weekend, but they say Camden's still been getting his fill of golf on T.V.

"Without being able to go out and play as much as we want to we at least want to have the luxury of watching golf, professional golf on television, because he watches golf, all the time. He's still watching reruns of old tournaments," Guyton said.

So far Camden's favorite thing that he's watched is a short documentary on Tiger Woods, a good role model for a young African-American golfer to follow.

The father and son duo hope to be out of the house and back on the course sooner rather than later.

