Atlanta Athletic Club uses the RainBird IC to make data-driven decisions when keeping the course in top-shape.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — On any given spring morning in Georgia, golfers across the Peach State can be found on tee boxes and fairways enjoying the great outdoors.

Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, about 25 miles north of Atlanta, has hosted a US Open and PGA Championships in 1971, 2001, and 2011. Among the top priorities, keeping the three courses and grounds in top-shape.

That's where the smart technology comes into play.

When it comes to the course itself, Harvey and his team use a the RainBird IC smart-sprinkler system, controlled by the CirrusPro program, to put the correct amount of water down. Not too much, not too little.

The grounds crew has the ability to water differently depending on the location and the type of grass,

"For example the tees are constructed with a 6-inch sand cap with drainage on them, said Lukus Harvey, Director of Agronomy at Atlantic Athletic Club. "Fairways are a 5-inch sand cap at 25 foot spacing. Greens are build to U-S-G-A specs so they are the highest performing from a drainage standpoint."

Water at Atlanta Athletic Club comes primarily from three sources: wells, property drainage, and the Chattahoochee River along the club's boundary. They all feed the main retention pond. The club is also connected to the Fulton County water system as a backup.

From that pond, the water comes through a pump station on the shores of the retention pond, the sprinkler system's tee box if you will, supplying the water to the whole property.

From there, with a click of a button on a smartphone, the precise instructions can be sent to the individual sprinkler heads.

"So instead of watering the entire fairway, we have a map of all of these high points or places that are west or south facing dependent upon the wind," said Harvey.

The system is smart enough to water the exact equivalent of a desired rainfall, whether it be five-one hundredths of an inch or a tenth of an inch. Rarely is it ever more.