In the South, we know football is king, but futbol, also known as soccer, might not be too far behind.

"Believe it or not, all over the world, this is known as a beautiful game," Atlanta United fan Adrian Juarez said.

It's a mantra Juarez has known and believed ever since he was a kid growing up in Argentina.

"When I started going to the stadium back home, I was five years old, and my dad took me to every home game," Juarez said.

Now, more than 30 years later and 5,000 miles away, Juarez is connecting with home right here in Georgia through the Atlanta United.

"You have the amazing fans always cheering and chanting for their players, and you cannot stop getting into it. You start jumping and singing with them and it's very cool," Juarez said.

For Juarez, the electric environment the fans create for this team mirrors those in Argentina who rally behind a nation.

"The atmosphere is ridiculous, coming from a South American country where soccer is so popular, and when you go to the Atlanta United game and you feel the same type of atmosphere," Juarez said.

The team started playing at Bobby Dodd, but when they moved to their new state-of-the-art facility at Mercedes-Benz, the sellout crowds followed, and they were louder and much larger.

In just three years, United fans crushed several Major League Soccer attendance records, owning the top 5 single game crowds in league history at 70,000-plus and becoming the most valuable team in the league at $330 million.

But the fandom extends beyond Mercedes-Benz.

"It's unbelievable how much it has increased," Juarez said.

In his second job, he serves as the Academy Director for Macon Soccer Club. Juarez says having a professional team like the Atlanta United is igniting a new generation of fans and players.

In the past, we have always waited for the World Cup to come around because we knew, every four years, people were going to be watching soccer in the summer and our numbers would go up because everyone had the itch. Now, we don't have to wait for that anymore.

He says when he first started working with the organization about 14 years ago, they had close to 350 players. Now, it's nearly doubled.

"The kids are now watching the games on TV, they can go to the stadium and feel what it is. Now, these kids experience what a professional soccer player feels like," Juarez said.

Juarez says it's unlike any other sporting event he's seen.

"If you have not been to Atlanta United game, you have to make it happen -- it's an unbelievable atmosphere," Juarez said. "I know people have been to college football games, NFL, baseball games, but this is different."

Juarez and the rest of the Atlanta United supporters prove soccer is no longer on the rise in Georgia, it's already here to stay.