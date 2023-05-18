Atlanta's 2026 World Cup logo revealed

The logo was pulled from several different Atlanta inspirations that draw on the city's historical connections.

ATLANTA — After the city of Atlanta was selected as a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the logo for their participation in the worldwide spectacle was unveiled Thursday morning.

Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso spoke with 11Alive's Maria Martin about how the new logo was customized to best represent the city.

“The release of the Official Brand is the first tangible example for soccer fans across the southeast to feel the excitement that the FIFA World Cup will bring to our city in the summer of 2026,” Corso, who also heads the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee, said in a statement. “The FIFA World Cup will give Atlanta and the State of Georgia another opportunity to shine on a global stage as fans and participants from around the globe will be greeted by this iconic logo that represents so many elements that make our city special.”

Here is Atlanta's logo that will be used when the city hosts its World Cup matches:

Organizers said Atlanta's logo was given colors "to represent characteristics of the city."

The logo was pulled from several different Atlanta inspirations that draw on the city's historical connections, including paying homage to a city that's growing and a city that's been known to "galvanize movements through diverse groups." Other details in the logo include:

A reference to the forests that surround downtown, hence the reason Atlanta is known as the "city in a forest"

Triangular shapes depict the architecture of the host site, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Rising arrows in the logo are inspired by the "Atlanta from the Ashes" statue that is featured in Woodruff Park

Draws from modern Atlanta and hip hop inspirations

The logo also pulls from the city's Native American heritage

FIFA also released the broader tournament logo on Wednesday night.

Back in June, Gov. Brian Kemp touted reasons why he believed Atlanta made the cut, including the world's busiest airport and transportation options, apart from tourist attractions that would welcome an international audience.

"We certainly have a track record for hosting major events in this state and in this city," he said.

The Atlanta Sports Council issued a release with reactions from several city and state leaders. They said the rounds of the World Cup that Atlanta will host will be announced by FIFA at a later date, although it will likely be a semifinal game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta City Council also issued a statement back in June saying that with three Super Bowls and the Olympics, "Atlanta certainly has experience hosting top-tier sporting events in our city."

"It’s very exciting to add this incredible event to that rich history. Our city has the venues and the fan base for a truly special atmosphere. This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our city to the world once again," the Council said.

Selection announcements were streamed on FIFA's website. Canada and Mexico are joint-hosting the tournament and are allotted three host cities each.

The site of the 1996 Olympics, Atlanta, was among those considered for the first U.S.-based World Cup in 1994 but ultimately not chosen to host games.

Last year, FIFA officials toured Atlanta as a potential host site.

"Obviously, you have the magnificent stadium here, and also transport links, sustainability, city infrastructure, accommodations, training sites, fan experiences," Colin Smith, chief tournaments and events officer with FIFA, said at that time.