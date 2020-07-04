HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Normally in April, Houston County's Jaden Woods would be on the pitcher's mound, but now that he's practicing social distancing he said it feels like he's catching a mean case of cabin fever.

"I'm more of an outside person than an inside person so being stuck in the house would have driven me crazy," Jaden said.

The University of Georgia baseball commit found a new way to get the competitive juices flowing. He picked up golf, a game he's played on and off since he was 12. He now has time to give it his full attention.

Golf is more of a cerebral game. Jaden said in his mind they are still two very different games, but he has found some similarities in the mental aspects.

"When I'm pitching and I start doing bad I can take a step off the mound. I close my eyes and say 'this next pitch is going to be a strike' and the same thing it can tie into golf as you hit a bad shot you can say 'this next shot is going to be great,'" Jaden said.

Jaden's favorite part of the game is driving. The Woods family began going to Top Golf in Atlanta when he was younger. That's where Jaden's dad, Brian, said he noticed Jaden's natural talent for the game. He began taking Jaden to the driving range.

"He just has that natural athletic ability. Just give him anything with a ball and a stick and he's just able to perform no matter what sport it is. I was surprised at his ability at golf, but he is a great driver," Woods said.

As a pitcher there's no better feeling than striking out a batter, but Jaden said there's nothing like hitting that sweet spot with the club.

"It's just satisfying seeing the ball fly. When you hit a ball straight and far, it's just nice to see it fly," Jaden said.

Initially Jaden was sticking to the driving range, but since he's started schooling from home he has started playing full rounds with his dad. There may be no contests, but athletes are always competing with themselves to get better.

"He's an athlete and athletes want to play. They want to do something competitive, something athletic and with him he's able to go and do that and get that stress relief," Brian said.

Jaden will be on the baseball diamond for the Bulldogs next spring, but he said he plans to the take the game of golf with him.

