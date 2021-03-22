South Carolina women open NCAA with Staley's 500th win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley got her 500th career victory when Aliyah Boston and the top-seeded Gamecocks beat Mercer 79-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Boston had 20 points and 18 rebounds for South Carolina, which grabbed the lead for good when it closed the first half with a 16-5 run. Victaria Saxton also scored 20 points in the Hemisfair Region game at the Alamodome.





