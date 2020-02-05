WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on everything sports all over the world, but this week, it landed another blow to Central Georgia with the official cancellation of the Little League postseason tournaments, adding more loss to a league that is already trying to heal.

The city of Warner Robins is rich in history concerning Little League baseball and softball. As only the second city in the world to claim World Series titles in both sports, not having kids running the bases to hard to make sense of.

Little League Umpire Buster Hickam says, "It is just off. It is totally off not to see a child throw a ball, hitting, or fielding. You drive by a baseball or softball field, and let me tell you, it's barren. It doesn't look right at all."

With none of the 6,500 community-based programs spanning 84 countries fielding teams, it's hard to plan for a postseason, hence why the Little League District, state, regional, and World Series tournaments were canceled for the year for the first time in the 75-year history.

"To me, was a great first step so that we know it. Now, the league and the districts can go ahead and make up their mind what they wanna do for the season," Hickam said.

This just means more bad news for the a city and local league that lost a gentle giant, umpire Roger Armstrong, more than a month ago to coronavirus, a loss that fans, players, and coaches alike are still processing during a season that may not be officially over with just yet.

Hickam said, "WRALL, Vineingle, Dudley, and other presidents unofficially got together and they haven't determined what the rest of the season is going to look like, but from the grapevine, they want it to be safe before a child comes on that field. It's their little World Series every time they put on the uniform."

The economic impact of canceling the Southeast regional tournament will be something the area will be able to bounce back, from but the memories may be a little harder to come by

"People come in from all around our southeast regionals and stay in hotels and eat at restaurants, so that's a financial burden that Little League will have to absorb, but we will get a child out there that's ready to hit that home run or get that strike out or their very first hit -- we'll have that day soon," Hickam said.

Little League International vows to return and host tournaments in 2021 while offering financial support to local leagues along the way, but it remains to be seen if America's pastime returns to the Little League fields this season or not.

RELATED: 2020 Southeast Little League regional tournament canceled

RELATED: Little League World Series canceled for 1st time in history

RELATED: Westfield School faculty member tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Houston County man is Central Georgia's first COVID-19 related death

RELATED: 'Just a lovable teddy bear': Warner Robins Little League community reacts to COVID-19-related death of umpire

RELATED: Warner Robins Little League: Person associated with league tests positive for COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.