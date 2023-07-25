Warner Robins little league team plays in Southeastern Tournament on their home turf

The young ladies from the International City are the number one seed of the tournament taking to the diamond after the opening round on Monday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Tuesday, Georgia's representative, Warner Robins American Little League All Stars, hosted North Carolina on their home turf.

In the opening inning, the bases were loaded for North Carolina as they lead 1-0. Georgia’s Allie Hutto in the circle with the strikeout to end the inning to escape further damage.

Bottom half of the second inning, Georgia down 2-0 but ties things up.

Rylynn Ward blasts a double into the gap and that spells trouble for North Carolina. In comes Ella Huddleston and Piper Lambert across home plate and it’s 2-2 but that score wouldn’t last for long.

The visitors add eight more runs over the next four innings to pull away 10-2 and Georgia falls in game one of the Southeast Regional 10-2 and will have to battle in the losers bracket Wednesday against West Virginia.

Coach Kevin Kincade had this to say about his team’s overall performance.

“We definitely weren’t ready for this game and had way too many errors," Kincaid said. "We max situational mistakes when we weren’t paying attention or we weren’t ready. Definitely not the team we got, we have a lot to clean up."

Richardson is hoping that their loss today gets the team ready to step up to the plate on Wednesday.

"They played better than that and hopefully this is a wake up call for these girls. We like to do things the hard way similar [to] the way we did things at state," Kincaid said. "I thought this environment would help, them but the big stage was a bit of pressure on them. We’ll come back tomorrow at 2pm and hopefully we can beat a team we’re supposed to beat.”

The All Stars are playing at Little League Southeast Park.