MACON, Ga. — If you happened to be at the Southwest buzzer beater in the final four last Saturday in Milledgeville, you might have took a double take at one of the Patriots biggest fans.

It was Latavia Coleman, head coach of the Howard Lady Huskies. Long before HHS, Coleman has had deep roots with the red, white and blue.

“You know all my girls know I graduated from Southwest,” Coleman said. “And they know how deep the love is for me. And they know I’m going to cheer for them as long as they are not playing us. They also know I love my Howard Huskies and I’m a Husky now.”

The Southwest Macon Lady Patriots advanced to the state championship for the first time in back to back seasons of 94 and 95, when Coleman was a sophomore and junior.

The patriots lost two games, now Coleman is ready to cheer her alma mater to finally winning it all.

“I’m hoping these girls can fill that void and bring home a championship,” Coleman said.

While cheering for her Patriots, Coleman’s t-shirt was the also the center of attention. She’s busy filling orders, so the Patriot Nation will be well represented.

“I really didn’t think much of it,” Coleman said. “I asked if you want a shirt for the championship game hit me up. And the messages and calls came right away and before you know it, it was a lot.”

When it comes to game time Thursday night, Coleman says this opportunity is for all of Macon and Bibb County schools.

“Yes it’s great for the city and it’s in Macon,” Coleman said. “I’m glad the district is letting everyone out so they can come and support. Because we all need to support these young ladies.”

The Bibb County school system announced that high schools will be let out at noon to allow students and teachers a chance to attend the Southwest game.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. versus Douglass High School at the Macon Coliseum.

MORE HEADLINES

Beijing 2022 organizers say on-track despite virus outbreak

Simone Biles nails axe throwing with perfect bullseye

Olympic champion swimmer banned for 8 years in doping case

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.