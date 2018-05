18 holes wasn't enough to determine the Peach Blossom Invitational, but in a sudden death Spencer Ralston and McCullough Pickens won the tournament.

The pair closed the tournament 9 under 201 after carding a 67 for the day.

Bill Hodges and Jordan Mitchell shot a 69 on the final day, and Stratford alum Matthew Beringer and Zach Healy were also in the three way tie for first shooting even on the afternoon and closed the tournament 9 under.

