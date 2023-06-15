Despite Spencer Strider's struggles, Braves continue winning ways

The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up has struggled since the end of April.

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves swept a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers to pick up a series win. The Braves dropped the first game Monday night on a walk-off single by Spencer Torkelson and, after a rainout on Tuesday, came back to win the next two.

The result is positive for the Braves and helped them open up a bigger lead in the National League East Division over the surprising Miami Marlins, but there were some troubling numbers during the series. Mainly their starting pitching. They only outscored the Tigers 21-18, and in the two games of the doubleheader, Atlanta’s starters Spencer Strider and Dylan Dodd surrendered the bulk of the runs.

On Thursday’s edition of the Locked on Braves podcast, host Jake Mastroianni zeroed in on Strider, who, despite being 7-2, has a 4.12 ERA and had a rough go at first in the Wednesday afternoon game of the twin bill.

Strider had the worst outing in his Major League career on June 8 against the Mets when he gave up eight runs in four innings. He also surrendered two home runs in that performance which turned into a 13-10 extra-inning comeback win for Atlanta.

On Wednesday, Strider’s outing wasn’t as bad, but there were still plenty of issues. Mastroianni said, “For Strider, another rough outing after the worst outing of his big league career. He follows that up with another really bad outing.” Strider gave up five runs in five innings of work, including three home runs in the first two innings, and the Braves found themselves down 4-0 early.

Strider said via MLB.com after the game, “I tried to put up as many zeros as I could, and I wasn't able to get very deep in the game, which kind of stinks in the first game of the doubleheader.” He added, “Credit to everybody else (for) continuing to pick me up and playing well. I’ve got to figure out how to be better.”

In his last five starts, Strider has given up at least two earned runs and has also surrendered at least one home run in every start dating back to May 17 against the Rangers when he gave up two. Strider’s strongest outing of the season was back on April 24 against the Marlins when he lasted eight innings, only gave up two hits, didn’t walk anyone, and struck out 12 in an 11-0 Atlanta win.

Since then, he has gotten past the six-inning mark once when he pitched six and two-thirds against Toronto on May 12, and that was a 3-0 loss. He also picked up the loss on May 23 against the Dodgers, giving up four runs (two earned) in six innings and giving up a solo shot to Jason Heyward.

The disturbing number for Braves fans is this one: Strider has given up 12 home runs so far in 2023 in 78 and two-thirds innings. In 2022, he only allowed seven long balls in over 131 innings of work. He’s nearly doubled the numbers, and it’s only mid-June.

Strider has thrown 48 and two-thirds innings since the start of May and has given up 30 runs which works out to a 5.56 ERA.

The good thing for the Braves, right now, is that even though Strider is having issues giving up runs specifically via the home run, the Braves offense has been able to come back and win in most of Strider’s starts. But you can’t expect the team to do that all the time, and Strider needs to figure out how to change his results.

The NL Rookie of the Year runner-up is capable of putting up good numbers on any given day, and the strikeouts are still there—he is currently leading the Majors with 127-but Strider needs to figure out how to keep the ball in the park so he doesn’t have to rely on his teammates to bail him out in nearly every outing.