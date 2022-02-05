Stanley Cup trophy coming to metro Atlanta | Here's how you can see it

The Stanley Cup - the oldest trophy in professional sports and arguably its grandest - will be on display in Alpharetta this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — It's not a trophy any Atlanta team can ever actually win, given that the Thrashers are long gone, but you can at least get a first-hand glimpse of it this week.

The Stanley Cup - the oldest trophy in professional sports and arguably its grandest - will be on display in Alpharetta this week.

A public viewing for hockey fans will be available on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at Taffer's Tavern, the restaurant and bar founded by Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer.

The bar is located at 33 South Main St. in Alpharetta. The viewing is being held as part of the NHL's promotional tour of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which began this week.