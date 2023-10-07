Tobenna Uchendu's parents put a few videos on Instagram, and and now millions of people have watched him show off his precocious talents.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Not even yet two years old, a metro Atlanta toddler is gaining viral attention for his soccer skills.

Tobenna Uchendu's parents put a few videos on Instagram, and and now millions of people have watched "Starboyy," as his father Obi Uchendu has nicknamed him.

Those videos show off the boy's remarkable dribbling ability - controlling a ball that reaches up about as high as his knees.

He's gotten international attention - including coverage in ESPN's UK outlet and in Nigeria, where his dad hails from. One Nigerian headline touted his "Messi-like control."

His first viral video - featuring the tot in a Chelsea jersey - was seen more than 4 million times.

"I just noticed, for some reason, people just started liking it, liking it, liking it and it hit like 20-something thousand views and a week later ESPN reached out to us," the father said.

His Instagram page went from 75 followers to more than 50,000 in just a couple months.

The world is now seeing what his mom, Patrice, noticed when the boy was just 7 months old - speeding through his house in a walker. Before he could even walk on his own, his dad Obi was getting him out on the field.

"I grew in up in Nigeria, and the game of football is huge there, so I grew up loving it," Obi said. "And then I said well if I ever have a chance I would expose my son to it, if he grows to like it, he'll go with it."

Mom never thought what started in their dining room would be seen by millions of people - their love of the game has become something much greater.

"Just to inspire families like us to just get their toddlers involved and active and it's a good bonding experience with mom and dad, especially with his father, they have a good time," she said.

Obi says he feels a "sense of pride, joy" when he sees his young son taking to the beautiful game so naturally.

He said Victor Osimhen - a Nigerian superstar considered one of the best strikers in the world currently - has even offered a collaboration with the boy in Italy, where he plays for Napoli.

"It's overwhelming, it gives me joy, it makes me proud as a father," he said.