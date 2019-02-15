MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, the Georgia High School Association began its annual Traditional Wrestling State Championship at the Macon Centreplex.

This time around, the competition will be even more exciting for its female contestants.

This is the first year in which girls have their own single championship. Typically, girls have to compete against others boys in their weight class.

Brooke Ligon, a freshman at Alexander High School, came all the way from Douglasville to compete.

"I think it's cool that we have our own separate thing where you're put up against people that are the same as you," says Ligon.

This year, the championship brought in 1,400 boy contestants and 142 girls.

"You can still be as strong as a boy, but it's really cool that we can wrestle each other," says Ligon.

The state championship ends on Saturday.