The Stratford boys continued their dominance Monday afternoon as they remained undefeated on the season and swept Athens County 3-0 in the GHSA Class A semifinals.

Daniel Cohen gave the Eagles the first point in singles and won in straight sets. Then the Eagles claimed another victory in doubles from the freshmen duo of Will Fackler and Thomas Brewer as they won 6-1, 6-4.

Stratford now heads to Rome to take on Paideia as they try to win back to back titles. The match begins at 2 o clock on Saturday.

