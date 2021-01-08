Stratford Softball Prepares for Fall Under New Head Coach

Most notably, the Stratford Eaglets will have a new leader at the helm. Danny Camp is the new head coach for the Eaglets after serving up years of success at the Westfield School, where he collected four straight GISA state championships. Now turning his attention to Macon, Camp hopes to pick up right where he left off, beginning this fall.

"Coming in every day at practice and try to get better at your craft individually but also together as a team," Camp said "So our thing is kind of, we want to go 1-and-0 every day. We want to come in and try to go 1-and-0, and try to get better every day, and focus on those little things and try to eliminate the mistakes, and not make the same mistakes over and over. So that's kind of been our motto, going to be our motto throughout the year."