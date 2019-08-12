NEW ORLEANS — Baylor and Georgia will attempt to bounce back from losses in their respective conference championship games when they face off in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.

Both teams failed to reach the College Football Playoff with losses Saturday.

Baylor fell 30-23 in overtime to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.

Georgia lost the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 to LSU.

Georgia is trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s hangover effect. Georgia followed up its SEC championship game loss to Alabama last year by falling to underdog Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

The Sugar Bowl starts at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 on ESPN.

