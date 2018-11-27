This is just the second time the two teams will meet in the SEC Championship game. The last time they met for the conference championship was in 2012, when the No. 2 Tide just edged out No. 3 Georgia 32-28. Alabama then went on to play Notre Dame and blew out the Irish in the National Championship game.

Of course these two teams met last year on the same field where they will meet this Saturday. Last season it was also No. 4 Alabama who stunned the No. 3 Dawgs after erasing a double digit deficit to beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime, giving Alabama their 5th national title under head coach Nick Saban.

In the last five meetings between the two schools, Georgia has gone 1-4 against the Tide. They beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa 26-23 in overtime in 2007. But since then, the Tide have won the rest of the meetings (two in Athens, and the 2012 SEC Championship game, and 2017 National Championship game).

In the all time meetings, Alabama leads the series 39-25-4. Georgia is looking for their 14th conference championship this weekend. Alabama is looking for their 27th.

