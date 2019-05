The Tattnall Trojans baseball team are Class A State Champions once again.

They have won 6 state titles over the past 8 years, including their latest with Savannah Christian on Tuesday at Grayson Stadium in Chatham County.

The Trojans swept the Raiders 11-0 and 11-1, which was a title rematch from two years ago when Savannah Christian swept them in 2017.

RELATED: GHSA Baseball Semifinals Scores