MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Academy announced Thursday that Derrick Clay has accepted the position of head boys basketball coach.

Clay, a Macon native, graduated from Northeast High School and later Georgia Southern University. Coach Clay brings to Tattnall 19 years of teaching and coaching experience in GISA education.

Clay left The Heritage School in Newnan after an 8-year stint that included a GISA AAA state championship in 2016-17.

Clay joins Tattnall as the boys head coach, replacing Jerry Mayweather, who moved on to coach the Lady Trojans basketball team after Casey Jones decided to leave the program.

