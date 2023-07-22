Atlanta Open tennis tournament | Everything you need to know

The tournament begins with its qualifying rounds on Saturday at Atlantic Station.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Open tennis tournament is due to kickoff with the qualifying rounds on Saturday, marking the return of a summer showcase that this year features perhaps the deepest field in its history.

According to the tournament, the main draw has one of its highest rankings cutoffs yet, meaning some notable names will be on hand for the 13th edition of the tournament.

Among those are Atlanta natives Christopher Eubanks - fresh off his first ATP tournament win in Mallorca and then a heralded quarterfinal run at Wimbledon - and Ben Shelton, a 20-year-old rising star who made his own mark by reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Here's everything you'll want to know about the tournament, from names to watch to logistics to keep in mind about tickets and parking.

Atlanta Open 2023 players to watch

In addition to Eubanks (ranked 31st in the world now after Wimbledon) and Shelton (No. 39), you'll see five-time Atlanta Open champion and former Georgia Bulldog John Isner.

Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American player and No. 9 in the world

Alex De Minaur, the Australian ranked No. 18 in the world who won the tournament in both 2022 and 2019 (one of three multiple-time Atlanta Open winners)

Alexander Bublik, the world No. 27 from Kazakhstan

Daniel Evans, the world No. 29 from Britain

Yoshihito Nishioka, the world No. 30 from Japan

Adrian Mannarino, the world No. 38 from France

Ugo Humbert, the world No. 40 from France

J.J. Wolf, the American world No. 47

Brandon Nakashima, the American world No. 57

Mackenzie McDonald, the American world No. 59

Marcos Giron, the American world No. 62

Jordan Thompson, the world No. 69 from Australia

Max Purcell, the world No. 71 from Australia

Nuno Borges, the world No. 72 from Portugal

Wu Yibing, the world No. 78 from China

, the world No. 78 from China Constant Lestienne, the world No. 86 from France

Additionally, veteran figures Gaels Monfils of France (two-time Grand Slam semifinalist) and Kei Nishikori of Japan (2014 U.S. Open finalist) will be on hand.

Atlanta Open 2023 dates

Qualifying rounds : Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23 (kids 12 and under get in free), gates open 9 a.m. and play starts at 10 a.m. Saturday; gates open 10 a.m. play starts 11 a.m. Sunday

: Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23 (kids 12 and under get in free), gates open 9 a.m. and play starts at 10 a.m. Saturday; gates open 10 a.m. play starts 11 a.m. Sunday Sunday showdown : There is no women's tournament parallel for the Atlanta Open, but there is always a showcase women's exhibition match. This will take place between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

: There is no women's tournament parallel for the Atlanta Open, but there is always a showcase women's exhibition match. This will take place between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m. Main draw, first round to quarterfinals: Monday-Friday, July 24-28; Session 1 gates open at 10 a.m. with play starting at 11 a.m. Mon-Weds., Session 2 gates open at 6 p.m. with play starting at 7 p.m. // Session 1 gates open at 11 a.m. with play starting at noon Thursday and Friday, Session 2 gates open at 6 p.m. with play starting at 7 p.m. like the rest of the days.

Monday-Friday, July 24-28; Session 1 gates open at 10 a.m. with play starting at 11 a.m. Mon-Weds., Session 2 gates open at 6 p.m. with play starting at 7 p.m. // Session 1 gates open at 11 a.m. with play starting at noon Thursday and Friday, Session 2 gates open at 6 p.m. with play starting at 7 p.m. like the rest of the days. Semifinals : Saturday, July 29; Session 1 gates open 11 a.m. with play starting at noon; Session 2 gates open at 6 p.m. with play starting at 7 p.m.

: Saturday, July 29; Session 1 gates open 11 a.m. with play starting at noon; Session 2 gates open at 6 p.m. with play starting at 7 p.m. Finals: Sunday, July 30, gates open at 3 p.m. with play starting at 4 p.m.

Atlanta Open 2023 tickets

Qualifying rounds : As noted above, tickets are free for children 12 and under on Saturday and Sunday. Adult seating available starting at $20-40.

: As noted above, tickets are free for children 12 and under on Saturday and Sunday. Adult seating available starting at $20-40. Sunday Showdown : Tickets available starting at $120.

: Tickets available starting at $120. Monday main draw rounds: Early session tickets available starting at about $35, late session tickets available starting at about $75-85.

"Daily Double" tickets to both sessions are also available starting at $178.

Atlanta Open 2023 transit & parking