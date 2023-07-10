Atlanta's Christopher Eubanks continues dream run at Wimbledon

The Georgia Tech alum scored a major upset Monday.

LONDON, UK — Christopher Eubanks' dream run at Wimbledon continues on.

The Atlanta native and Georgia Tech alum scored a major upset Monday at the tournament, defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas - the fifth-seeded player at Wimbledon - in a marathon 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Tsitsipas, who reached the Australian Open final earlier this year and is currently ranked No. 5 in the world, presented a major test of endurance for Eubanks, with the two trading breaks in a topsy-turvy fifth set that saw the 27-year-old secure a comeback victory from down two sets to one.

Eubanks had already marked a new career milestone by making it to the fourth round at Wimbledon - now going one step further by reaching the quarterfinals.

Eubanks previously knocked off 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie - the top-ranked British player in the tournament and a home favorite in London and Australia's Christopher O'Connell over the weekend to reach the match with Tsitsipas.

Eubanks, who went to Westlake High School, is in the midst of perhaps the best stretch of his career. His No. 43 ranking is a career high, and he's coming off his first ATP Tour tournament title last month at the Mallorca Open in Spain.

The men's quarterfinal matches are due to be played Tuesday, though there is no official time yet for Eubanks' match. He'll play Russia's third-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

