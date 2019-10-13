LINZ, Austria — Georgia-born teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA finals match with a win over Andrea Petkovic Saturday at the Upper Austria Ladies, according to WTA.com.
The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, earned her first win over a top-10 player against the eighth-ranked Bertens in the quarterfinals.
Gauff defeated Petkovic 6-4, 6-4.
Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the finals at a WTA event since Nicole Vaidisova won in Tashkent in 2004.
She'll face Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday, according to Tennis.com.
Win or lose, Gauff is expected to rise into the women's top 100 after the tournament, becoming the youngest woman to break into the top 100 since Sesil Karatantcheva in 2005, Tennis.com said. She'll be the youngest American to break into the top 100 since 14-year-old Jennifer Capriati did it on April 9, 1990, according to Tennis.com.
